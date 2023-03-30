Sport Hamilton has no plans to meet Masi
Lewis Hamilton doesn't plan to meet former F1 race director Michael Masi (l) at the Melbourne GP. Photo: AAP
Lewis Hamilton has no desire to meet former race director Michael Masi after Masi returned to the Formula One paddock for the first time since losing his job after a controversial 2021 title-decider in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton missed what would have been a record eighth title after Masi changed the safety car procedures late in the race at Yas Marina, a move that helped Red Bull’s Max Verstappen win and take his first championship.

Masi was at his home Australian Grand Prix in a new role of chairman of the V8 Supercars Commission.

The Australian series is on the support program for the Formula One race at Albert Park.

Mercedes driver Hamilton has not added to his record tally of 103 wins since 2021.

Asked if he planned to speak to Masi in Melbourne, Hamilton told reporters: “I don’t. I am just focused on my future. I am focused on trying to get back to winning. There is nothing to say.”

Masi said last year, after leaving the governing FIA and relocating to Australia, he had received online death threats against him and his family after the controversy.

“There were some dark days,” he said then. “I felt like I was the most hated man in the world.”

A report into the Abu Dhabi race found in March 2022 that Masi had made a “human error” but acted in “good faith”.

-AAP

