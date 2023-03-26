Sport Coady ends season with silver
Coady ends season with silver

Olympic snowboard medallist Tess Coady ends her season with a World Cup podium finish. Photo: AAP
Australian Olympic medallist Tess Coady has finished on the podium again to end her impressive international season in snowboard events.

The 22-year-old from Melbourne won silver in the final slopestyle World Cup event at Silvaplana, Switzerland.

Coady also won bronze in big air earlier this month at the world championships and silver in slopestyle at the January X-Games.

The Beijing Winter Olympics slopestyle bronze medallist finished runner-up to American Julia Marino in Switzerland, with Austrian Anna Gasser third.

Fellow Australian Melia Stalker finished eighth, her best World Cup result.

But big air World Cup champion Valentino Guseli failed to advance in the men’s slope style, finishing 20th, while fellow Australian Jess Parkinson was 24th in qualifying.

-AAP

Tess Coady

