Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne will face a jury for the third time over the alleged rape of a woman in 2018.

The retrial is set to begin in Sydney’s Downing Centre District Court on Monday, with a jury expected to empanelled.

Facing two counts of sexual assault without consent, the former Parramatta player has consistently denied the allegations.

Hayne, 35, was a star player for the Eels and represented NSW in State of Origin.

He also played international games for Australia and Fiji.

— AAP