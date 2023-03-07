BCCI, India management blamed for Indore pitch rating

Live

Management in Indore have blamed the BCCI and Indian team leaders for the third Test pitch receiving the dreaded “poor” rating from the ICC.

Australia secured a famous nine-wicket win against India at Holkar Stadium last week, as the Test finished early on the third day.

The raging turner in Indore led to spinners claiming 27 of the 31 wickets in the match, drawing widespread criticism across the cricket world.

The first three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar series have failed to go into a fourth day.

India captain Rohit Sharma defended the team’s strategy after the game, saying management wanted spinning pitches to play to their strengths.

The president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, Abhilash Khandeka, said Indore had been treated unfairly for the state of the pitch.

Indore was a last-minute choice to host the third Test after the BCCI on February 12 deemed the ground in Dharamsala to be unsuitable for the match.

“Two curators from BCCI had come eight to 10 days before the match. The pitch was prepared under their supervision. The MPCA had no role in making the pitch,” Mr Khandeka told The Times of India.

“I want to make it clear that just like any other state board association in international matches, MPCA has no role in making the pitch.

“BCCI curators come and they get the direction from BCCI along with the Indian team management.

“I’m surprised it has been rated as poor because it produced a good result. Spinners have prevailed in the match. ICC report has surprised me.”

Match referee Chris Broad wasted no time handing down his pitch verdict, with the ICC confirming the “poor” rating about seven hours after Australia won.

“The pitch, which was very dry, did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start,” Broad said.

“The fifth ball of the match broke through the pitch surface and continued to occasionally break the surface providing little or no seam movement, and there was excessive and uneven bounce throughout the match.”

The BCCI has 14 days to decide whether to appeal the sanction.

Indian media reports have declared the BCCI will likely challenge the rating.

Poor ratings for pitches cost venues three demerit points, with any ground that accrues five demerits over a five-year period in danger of being banned from hosting international cricket for 12 months.

-AAP