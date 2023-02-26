Boomers thump Kazakhstan 98-53 in final FIBA World Cup qualifier

Live

Todd Blanchfield’s masterclass has helped Australia finish its men’s World Cup Asian qualifying campaign with a convincing 98-53 victory over Kazakhstan in Melbourne.

Coming off a difficult NBL season with Perth Blanchfield, who top scored against Bahrain three days earlier, proved too much for Kazakhstan at the State Basketball Centre on Sunday.

The veteran swingman knocked down seven three-pointers in his 31-point haul, the best by a Boomer since Patty Mills famously poured in 42 points against Slovenia to secure Australia’s bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Guard Kyle Adnam chimed in with 20 points as Australia topped Group F with an 11-1 record – its only loss a forfeit when it didn’t travel to Iran under government advice.