Spinner Matthew Kuhnemann ‘live chance’ to play in second Test

Queensland left-armer Matthew Kuhnemann is a “live chance” to play as third spinner in the second Test in India after being called into Australia’s Test squad.

The 26-year-old is replacing state teammate Mitchell Swepson, who is returning home to Australia for the birth of his first child and is expected to rejoin the squad before the third Test.

Australia will weigh up multiple changes for the second Test in Delhi after being crushed inside three days by a relentless Indian spin attack in the series opener in Nagpur.

Todd Murphy starred on Test debut with 7-124, comfortably outbowling veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon on a turning pitch at VCA Stadium.

Left-arm bowling all-rounder Ashton Agar was left out of the XI after playing in Australia’s New Year’s Test against South Africa in January.

“We feel as though with the balance of the squad we wanted four spinners here; two going in, two going away,” Australia coach Andrew McDonald said on Sunday.

“That was heavily discussed if we needed a spinner to go the other way so Matt comes in with Mitch going home to see (partner) Jess.

“He’s (Kuhnemann) a live chance to play in the next Test match.

“If we play three spinners then we clearly want back-up here and available in the squad if that’s the way we want to go.”

The move came as star quick Mitchell Starc arrived in Delhi as he pushes his case to be available for the second Test in the Indian capital after breaking his finger in December.

Starc will rest on Sunday, train by himself on Monday, before the rest of the squad fly in on Tuesday to prepare for the crucial second Test.

All-rounder Cameron Green is also making good progress in his recovery from a broken finger, having two hour-long batting sessions and bowling at near capacity.

“We’re hopeful,” McDonald said on Green.

“It’s been six weeks now. I think he’s actually got his final X-ray or scan today.

“He does allow us different options to the way that we want to structure up.”

Australia badly missed Green’s input with bat and ball, being forced to turn to part-time spinners Marnus Labuschagne and Matt Renshaw as India stars Rohit Sharma and Ravi Jadeja batted the tourists out of the match.

-AAP