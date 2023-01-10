Live

Colin de Grandhomme has suffered a hamstring injury and batting hero Chris Lynn been laid low by fatigue, dampening Adelaide Strikers’ convincing 20-run victory over Melbourne Renegades at Adelaide Oval.

Neither men were able to field, Lynn wilting in the summer heat while peeling off his third successive half-century and de Grandhomme hurting his hamstring while running between wickets with Lynn.

Despite the second-half absence of both men, the Strikers were able to defend their imposing 4-202 on Tuesday night, restricting the Renegades to 6-182.

Wicketkeeper Sam Harper top-scored with 63, while Englishman Matt Critchley (33no) and Will Sutherland (31) provided some fireworks at the death.

But the visitors were always a long way behind the eight-ball, unable to capitalise on de Grandhomme’s absence which deprived Adelaide of a sixth bowling option.

The result saw the Strikers leapfrog the Renegades and Sydney Thunder into third spot .

Openers Marcus Harris (eight) and Martin Guptill (14) fell to skied catches before captain Aaron Finch (two) was trapped plumb lbw to offspinner Ben Manenti to have the ‘Gades reeling.

Harper, coming off a career-best 89 against Hobart Hurricanes, succumbed attempting to slog-sweep his third six from Manenti’s third over.

Sutherland was reprieved twice early, Ryan Gibson and substitute Henry Hunt grassing sitters, and duly slammed 20 and 16 off back-to-back overs of spin from Manenti and Cam Boyce.

It was game over when Sutherland departed in the 19th over to Wes Agar, who was the pick of the bowlers along with acting captain Matt Short (both 2-26).

Earlier, Lynn peeled off his third successive half-century to extend his advantage atop the BBL run scoring leaderboard and put the Strikers firmly in control.

Lynn (69no off 37 balls) was well supported by in-form Short (38) and imports Adam Hose (33) and de Grandhomme (32).

Sri Lankan leggie Ruwantha Kellapotha (2-32) impressed in his first outing, but fellow wrist-spinning debutant Critchley conceded 19 from his sole, nervy over.

Kane Richardson, after shaking off a side strain scare, was thumped by de Grandhomme for a four-ball sequence of 4, 6, 6, 6 and finished with the sorry figures of 1-62.

-AAP