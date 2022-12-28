Luka Doncic lands 60 points, triple-double in historic NBA outing

Live

NBA superstar Luka Doncic has delivered a historic triple-double, including a franchise-record 60 points, to steer Dallas to a crazy 126-121 win over New York.

The Mavericks trailed by nine points with 33 seconds left in regulation time before a Doncic-inspired rally.

The Slovenian guard hit an 11-foot jumper in the dying seconds after an intentionally missed free-throw, forcing the game to overtime.

His 60-point performance also included a career-high 21 rebounds and 10 assists, marking the first 60-20-10 game in NBA history.

It was Doncic’s seventh triple-double of the season.

Doncic shot 21 of 31 from the field and 16 of 22 from the line while bettering Dirk Nowitzki’s club record of 53 points from 2004.

“I’m tired as hell,” Doncic said after playing all but 12 seconds of the second half and overtime, and 49 minutes overall.

“I need a recovery beer.”

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd opened the plaudits.

“Everybody is still in shock,” Kidd said. “The history of the game is written by the players and it was written again tonight for a player – Luka – doing something that’s never been done before.”

Spencer Dinwiddie (25 points) and Christian Wood (19) were also effective for Dallas, which improved to 19-16 with a fourth consecutive win.

Quentin Grimes scored a career-high 33 points and Julius Randle had 29 points and 18 rebounds for the Knicks.

The Mavericks led for less than a minute of regulation time but never trailed in the extra period.

Doncic put his team ahead for good with two free throws that took the score to 118-116 midway through overtime.

Elsewhere, Philadelphia had its impressive winning streak ended by a 116-111 defeat to the struggling Wizards in Washington, DC.

The 76ers’ record now sits at 20-13, despite 48 points from Joel Embiid and a double-double from James Harden (26 points, 13 assists).

Kristaps Porzingis led the home side with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Bradley Beal added 19 points, while Kyle Kuzma and Rui Hachimura had 14 each.

The Sixers remain fifth in the East, trailing league-leaders Boston who are 25-10 after a comfortable 126-102 home win over the Houston Rockets.

Australian centre Jock Landale got a rare start for injury-hit Phoenix and grasped his opportunity, scoring 16 points in a 125-108 win over Memphis.

Landale was one of eight Suns in double figures, including top scorer Duane Washington Jr, who had 26 points coming off the bench.

Los Angeles Clippers are now 21-15 and fourth in the West following their 124-113 triumph over the Raptors in Toronto, while their city rivals remain 13th despite a 129-110 success against the in-form Orlando.

LeBron James scored 28 points, Russell Westbrook had a triple-double (15 points, 13 assists, 12 rebounds) and the Lakers stopped a four-game slide by beating Magic, who had won eight of nine.

Four-time MVP James also had seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes, and has scored at least 30 points in each of his last seven games.

-with AP