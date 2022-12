Today's Stories

Watch: Shane Warne tribute at Boxing Day Test

Australians on ‘freedom spending’ splurge expected to break records

King reflects on cost-of-living crisis in first Christmas broadcast

The six fashion trends that Kirstie Clements wants to farewell

The Stats Guy: How Australia is recovering from the pandemic’s migration slow down

A low-fat diet might slow the growth of lipid-hungry tumours

The 10 movies set to battle it out for top prize at the Oscars

Holiday reading list: 10 standout books you’ll love under a beach umbrella