Sydney Sixers skipper Moises Henriques broke his run of consecutive golden ducks to help guide his side to a seven-wicket BBL victory against a Melbourne Stars outfit shorn of pulling power.

In front of a 13, 236-strong crowd at the SCG, the Sixers wrapped up victory with five balls to spare against a Stars side missing Nathan Coulter-Nile and Marcus Stoinis.

The Stars finished the first innings at 5-150 following a solid 78 from the bat of Beau Webster.

Henriques then carved out a methodical and unbeaten 52 to steer the Sixers to safety after being dismissed for golden ducks in his past two games.

“I much prefer them (golden ducks) to being 25 off 30 and being stuck out there wasting balls your teammates could be facing,” Henriques said.

“You can’t measure how you’re batting, but I’ve been feeling really good in the nets.

“I didn’t take too much on board from the last two innings, but the kind of cricket I want to be playing is where you’re constantly moving the game forward.”

Without Coulter-Nile and Stoinis, the Stars could have been left wondering what might have been after recovering from a difficult start to give themselves a shot at victory.

“We’ve done it in the past, I’ve done it before,” captain Adam Zampa said of the decision to put the experienced pair on ice.

“You want guys coming in feeling fresh because it’s a long season.

“Sometimes it’s just not the case, if you’re travelling across the country to play a game, especially with guys like ‘Stoin’ and ‘Coult’ who have had issues with their bodies. That was the thinking behind it.”

Zampa’s men appeared heading for a tough night when they were put into bat and were 2-8 inside three overs after the dismissals of Tom Rogers (0) and James Seymour (6).

Joe Clarke (27) quickly found some rhythm before undoing his good work by chopping a Jackson Bird delivery onto his stumps.

When the Stars needed someone to invigorate their innings, Webster led the charge to build a patient and powerful half-century off 38 balls.

Once past 50 he began to open up, only coming unstuck when he scooped a Hayden Kerr delivery to Jordan Silk at deep midwicket in the final over of the innings.

His side set the hosts a target of 151, and while the Sixers lost Josh Philippe early they made runs through James Vince (33) and Kurtis Patterson (24).

Henriques and Jordan Silk (30no) slowly grew into an undefeated 88-run partnership, with the Sixers captain bringing up his half-century by smacking Trent Boult for a six.

With one run needed from the final over, the pair snuck a quick single to wrap up the Sixers’ second win of the campaign.