A career-best haul from all-rounder Cameron Green has helped Australia dismiss South Africa for 189 late on day one of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

Just three days after being sold for $3.15 million in the IPL auction, the 23-year-old helped turn the second Test back in Australia’s favour after a brief fightback from the Proteas.

Green finished with figures of 5-27 after claiming four wickets during the final session on Monday, triggering a dramatic collapse of 5-10 to end South Africa’s innings.

The towering West Australian bettered his previous Test figures of 3-21 against England in Hobart in January.

Australia went to stumps on day one at 1-45 with David Warner unbeaten on 32 as the under-pressure veteran fights to save his red-ball career in his 100th Test match.

Proteas talisman Kagiso Rabada removed Warner’s opening partner Usman Khawaja (1), leaving the world’s No.1-ranked men’s Test batter Marnus Labuschagne (5no) to come out and face the final six overs of the day.

The Proteas’ tail failed to show any resistance after an impressive 112-run sixth-wicket stand between bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen (59) and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne (52) raised the visitors hopes of a competitive total.

Jansen looked unconvincing at times, and was dropped three times, but still finished with a career-best Test score in a rare bright spot for the Proteas.

South Africa slumped to 4-58 at lunch, vindicating Australia captain Pat Cummins’ decision to bowl first for the second consecutive match after winning the toss.

Jansen and Verreynne were able to revive Proteas hopes from 5-67 during the second session but it quickly fell apart once the latter departed.

South Africa had made an encouraging start after being beaten in record time in Brisbane last week, but the Proteas lost three wickets, including captain Dean Elgar, in the last half hour of the first session.

Elgar endured nervous moments after playing onto his stumps from a Scott Boland delivery as the ball rolled so slowly that the bails did not dislodge.

The left-handed opener, who passed 5000 Test runs during the session, was shortly after dropped, but Elgar failed to capitalise on his good fortune and was run out for 26.

Star Australia quick Mitchell Starc (2-39) went off the field for medical treatment after hurting his finger trying to hang on to a tough catch in the deep.

But Starc, who last week became the seventh Australian to reach 300 Test wickets, returned to the field after about 30 minutes.

Under-pressure veteran David Warner, who is playing in his 100th Test match, will open Australia’s innings with Usman Khawaja.