Australian sprint ace Caleb Ewan is a confirmed starter at the Santos Tour Down Under as he tries to put a luckless 2022 season behind him.

The Tour de France and Giro d’Italia stage winner has also won nine stages at the Adelaide event, traditionally a bountiful early-season race for the fast men.

His Lotto-Dstny team has lost its World Tour status, but he will ride at the January 14-22 race as a member of the composite Australian national line-up.

Since the Tour Down Under started in 1999, it has featured a national team as well as top international line-ups as a way to give emerging domestic riders top-level experience.