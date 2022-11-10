Sport Belgium includes Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard in World Cup squad
Belgium includes Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard in World Cup squad

Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku has been picked in Belgium's World Cup squad despite an injury. Photo: AP
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has included injured striker Romelu Lukaku and playmaker Eden Hazard in his 26-player squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Lukaku has been suffering with a hamstring injury which, coupled with a thigh problem earlier this season, means he has played just twice since August and is currently sidelined for his Serie A club Inter Milan.

But Martinez has previously stated that as long as Lukaku could play in one of the team’s Group F games against Canada, Morocco or Croatia, he would take him to the tournament.

Hazard has been mostly on the sidelines at Spanish giants Real Madrid this season and has not played in LaLiga since September having fallen out of favour with coach Carlo Ancelotti.

However, he is a talismanic figure for Belgium and Martinez has set aside concerns with his match fitness and form.

Belgium, which finished third at the World Cup four years ago, starts its 2022 campaign against Canada on November 23.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Koen Casteels

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Leander Dendoncker, Zeno Debast, Arthur Theate, Wout Faes

Midfielders: Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana, Kevin De Bruyne, Yannick Carrasco, Thorgan Hazard, Timothy Castagne, Thomas Meunier

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku, Michy Batshuayi, Loïs Openda, Charles De Ketelaere, Eden Hazard, Jeremy Doku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard.

-Reuters

Topics:

2022 FIFA World Cup Belgium Eden Hazard Romelu Lukaku
