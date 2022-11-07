Live

Real Madrid will play Liverpool in the round of 16 of the Champions League in a rematch of last year’s Paris final.

Madrid beat Liverpool in both the 2018 and 2022 finals and the two giants will meet again in February after being paired in Monday’s draw, which also pitted Paris St-Germain against Bayern Munich.

That’s a repeat of the 2020 final, which the Germans won.

PSG got a blockbuster draw at this stage for the second straight season.

The French champions’ quest for a first European title was ended in March by Karim Benzema’s stunning late hat-trick for eventual champion Madrid.

PSG was unseeded and left exposed to facing Bayern because a stoppage-time goal for Benfica in a 6-1 win last week at Maccabi Haifa meant the Portuguese club topped the group.

Benfica was rewarded with a pairing against Club Bruges, a rare Belgian entrant in the knockout stages.

Seven-time winner AC Milan was drawn with Tottenham, which qualified with a tense last-day win in Marseille.

In a pair of Premier League-Bundesliga clashes Manchester City faces Leipzig, and Chelsea meets Borussia Dortmund.

Napoli, the top scoring team in the group stage, will play Eintracht Frankfurt, while Inter Milan and Porto, both of whom won the competition under Jose Mourinho, also meet.

First-leg games are played from February 14 to 22.

Return games are from March 7 to 15.

The unusually long wait of more than three months between the group and knockout stages is caused by the World Cup in Qatar being played in November and December.

Draw

RB Leipzig v Manchester City

Club Bruges v Benfica

Liverpool v Real Madrid

AC Milan v Tottenham Hotspur

Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea

Inter Milan v Porto

Paris St Germain v Bayern Munich

(first-named team hosts first leg)