Paceman Shaheed Afridi claimed four victims as Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets to sneak into the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Afridi took 4-22 as Bangladesh posted 8-127, with Pakistan making 5-128 to win Sunday’s Adelaide Oval encounter with 11 balls to spare.

Pakistan joins India, New Zealand and England as semi-finalists.

Earlier on Sunday, South Africa blew its chance of advancing with a shock 13-run loss to the Netherlands – a win would have booked the Proteas a semi-final berth.

But their loss gifted the winner of Pakistan’s clash against Bangladesh a semi-final slot.

Afridi cashed in for Pakistan with hostile fast bowling as only opener Najmul Shanto (54 from 48 balls) weathered the storm – he was the sole Bangladeshi to pass 24 runs.

Shanto struck seven fours but the Bangladesh innings wobbled from the 11th over when Soumya Sarkar (20) and captain Shakib Al Hasan (duck) were dismissed by spinner Shadab Khan (2-30) on consecutive deliveries.

Those wickets triggered a slide of 6-36 in eight overs as Bangladesh lost any momentum.

Pakistan made light work of its chase after Mohammad Rizwan was dropped on the third ball of the innings – wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan turfed a regulation edge from Taskin Ahmed’s bowling.

Rizwan hit the next ball for six with a top-edged hook en route to scoring 32 from 32 deliveries.

Rizwan and his captain Babar Azam (25 from 33 balls) notched a composed half-century opening partnership in the 10th over.

The pair were soon after dismissed in a five-ball span, leaving Mohammad Haris (31 from 18) and Shan Masood (24no from 14) to guide Pakistan to victory.

-AAP