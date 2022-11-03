Sport CAS rules that Nairo Quintana Tour de France disqualification stands
Colombia's Nairo Quintana was disqualified from 2022's Tour de France over tramadol use. Photo: AP
Nairo Quintana’s appeal against his disqualification from the Tour de France has been dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

In August, cycling’s world governing body the UCI announced Quintana would lose his sixth place overall in this year’s Tour after tramadol had been found in two blood samples.

Tramadol was banned by the UCI in 2019 although infringements of the in-competition ban are offences under medical rules and do not constitute an anti-doping violation.

Quintana did not therefore face a ban from competition, but was withdrawn from the Vuelta a Espana by the Arkea-Samsic team following the UCI’s announcement.

He did not race again until finishing 66th in the world championship road race in Wollongong at the end of September.

The Colombian appealed to CAS but his disqualification and an accompanying fine of 5000 Swiss francs ($7850) has been upheld following a hearing last month.

“Following the hearing, the panel deliberated and determined that the UCI’s in-competition ban on tramadol was for medical rather than doping reasons and was therefore within the UCI’s power and jurisdiction,” a statement from CAS said.

“Furthermore, the panel was comfortably satisfied that the scientific evidence showed that Nairo Quintana’s samples contained both tramadol and its two metabolites.

“On this basis, the panel concluded that the challenged decision should stand, and dismissed the appeal.”

Quintana had two top-five finishes on stages during this year’s Tour, with his best a second place behind overall winner Jonas Vingegaard on stage 11 on the Col du Granon.

That stage took place on July 13, one of two days during the Tour when Quintana provided blood samples which later revealed traces of tramadol.

The other was on July 8, a day after Quintana finished fifth on stage six into Longwy.

Topics:

Court of Arbitration for Sport Nairo Quintana Tour de France
