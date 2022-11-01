Sport Lunar Flare scratched from Melbourne Cup
Live

Lunar Flare scratched from Melbourne Cup

Lunar Flare, pictured with rider Michael Dee winning a race at Flemington Racecourse in October, has been ruled out of the Melbourne Cup. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Lunar Flare has been withdrawn from the Melbourne Cup after failing a veterinary examination.

In doubt for the $8 million race because of a bruised heel, Lunar Flare was ruled out close to Tuesday’s scratching deadline.

Racing Victoria veterinarians re-examined the seven-year-old mare on Tuesday morning and found she was not fit to contest Australia’s greatest race at Flemington.

Interpretation, also under an injury cloud for the past 24 hours, has been passed fit to run.

The import will be one of five runners for co-trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.

Lunar Flare’s withdrawal leaves 22 runners to face the starter in the Melbourne Cup.

“We are trying to get the soreness out of the heel but rest assured if she doesn’t come up, she doesn’t come up and her welfare will be paramount,” trainer Grahame Begg said on Monday.

Officials have posted a better-than-expected track rating.

The Flemington track was rated just into the slow range on Tuesday morning but rain and hail is forecast to hit Melbourne during the meeting.

UK stayer Deauville Legend remains a clear-cut Melbourne Cup favourite with Australian jockey Kerrin McEvoy chasing his fourth win in the race.

Topics:

Horseracing Melbourne Cup
Follow Us

Live News

Pictured is the Melbourne Cup on display during the Melbourne Cup Parade
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Melbourne Cup
russia
Could Russia collapse? Three good reasons why we should not discount the possibility
Halloween
This year’s wackiest and wildest celebrity Halloween costumes
health
Millions hit with private health cover hikes
Jair Bolsonaro follows Trump playbook with silence on stunning election defeat
property prices
‘Double whammy’ in play as property prices fall for six months straight