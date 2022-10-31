Australia’s most famous horse race, the Melbourne Cup, will be run on Tuesday afternoon as Flemington Racecourse welcomes back the crowds after the COVID pandemic.

Whether you follow the racing calendar, enjoy an annual flutter, or are just interested in the fashion, here is everything you need to know about the 162nd Melbourne Cup.

When does the Melbourne Cup start?

The Melbourne Cup is scheduled to start at 3pm (AEDT) in Victoria, New South Wales, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory.

For Queensland fans (without daylight savings), the race start is 2pm AEST, while South Australians can tune in at 2.30pm ACDT.

Western Australians will be watching at noon AWST, while the race begins at 1.30pm in the Northern Territory.

The weather forecast

The Melbourne Cup is expected to be the coldest since 2017, with wet and cloudy conditions.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a maximum temperature of just 14 degrees Celsius at Flemington with a high chance of showers, and even the possibility of a thunderstorm and hail later in the afternoon.

Where do I watch the race?

For those of us not at the racecourse, Melbourne Cup day – including the race – will be broadcast on Channel Ten from 10am until 5.30pm (AEDT).

The race will also be streamed on the free 10 platform, 10Play.

The digital channel Racing.com will broadcast the race live on Channel 78, while Foxtel’s Sky Racing will show the race on a delayed feed.

Where can I listen to the Cup?

ABC local radio will be broadcasting the race live, along with Triple M in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide, SEN Radio, the Racing and Sports Network and Nine Radio.

Normal crowds

For the first time in three years, normal crowds will be back at Flemington for the Cup.

In 2019, more than 81,000 people were at the racecourse for the event, however, no one could attend the following year due to COVID-19.

In 2021, attendance was capped at 10,000 people due to COVID restrictions.

There is no capacity limit this year and tickets are still available online through Ticketmaster.