Virat Kohli stars for India in T20 World Cup win over the Dutch

Virat Kohli has starred in a 56-run defeat of the Netherlands that hoists India to top spot of its group at the T20 World Cup.

Kohli’s unbeaten 82 runs sealed victory in India’s tournament opener and the superstar backed his effort up with 62 not out from 44 balls in Sydney.

With 989 runs from his 23 innings, the 33-year-old overtook Chris Gayle to become the second-highest scorer in T20 World Cup history and only trails record holder Mahela Jayawardene by 27 runs.

Even before his latest effort, Kohli held the record for the most runs scored in T20Is at the SCG and continued his hot form on the hallowed turf.

Spurred on by “Kohli” chants from the overwhelmingly pro-Indian crowd of 36,426, the ex-captain helped India steady the ship after the early loss of VS Rahul – trapped lbw on 9 – and then exploded late to help set the Dutch a competitive target.

The Netherlands did well to restrict the Indians to only 1-32 in the powerplay and managed not to become overawed by their opposition early.

“At the end of the day, you’re playing against 11 other men. They’re not gods,” paceman Paul van Meekeren told reporters.

“So you just compete man to man and that’s what we tried to do today.”

But the Dutch were left to rue errors in the field that allowed Rohit Sharma to stay alive through two missed catches and shake off his lean run of form.

Kohli played a supporting role as his captain reached a 29th T20I half-century before he was caught in the deep by Colin Ackermann on 53.

The Indians went into party mode when the furious Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 25 balls) replaced Sharma at the crease.

Between them, Yadav and Kohli racked up 65 runs in the final five overs as India sped to a respectable total of 2-179.

“He just clears your thoughts,” Yadav said of batting with Kohli.

“When I was batting and when I was looking confused, he was coming up to me and telling me what delivery I could expect from the bowler.

“I’m really enjoying batting with him right now.”

India was on top with the ball from the get-go when Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent down a maiden over as the Dutch plotted an unlikely chase.

The only side still alive at the World Cup that is not a full member of the ICC, the Netherlands needed Max O’Dowd to stay alive as long as possible if they were any chance of victory.

But when he and fellow opener Vikram Singh went for a total of only 17 runs inside five overs, the underdogs’ fate was all but sealed.

Pringle top scored with 20, but the Dutch could not forge a partnership strong enough to bridge the gap and finished at 9-123.

“That’s what happens when you play against guys who play cricket professionally 24/7,” van Meekeren said.

“We’ve got guys in the change room who pay to go to their own training and only get paid when we go on tour and play games in Holland.

“That’s the level of difference, between guys who can hit 1000 balls every week and guys who go study and work.”

