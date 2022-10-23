Diamonds lift to seal emotional Constellation Cup series win

Live

A stirring third quarter has earned the Diamonds a comeback win over New Zealand and ensured a dramatic week for Netball Australia ended with possession of the Constellation Cup.

Australia trailed by six early against New Zealand at a packed Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, and the Silver Ferns maintained strong all-court intensity to hold a five-goal lead at the main break.

But a 19-8 third quarter powered by goal attack Steph Wood and captain Liz Watson turned the tables as the hosts prevailed 57-53.

Australia’s big win in Melbourne on Wednesday was enough to ensure the Diamonds retained the trophy on goal difference, despite losing the first two games in New Zealand.

The match was played as Netball Australia (NA) took stock of Hancock Prospecting’s decision on Saturday to withdraw a game-changing $15 million sponsorship deal.

It came after Indigenous player Donnell Wallam’s concerns over the company’s record on Indigenous matters, dating back 40 years to offensive comments by current owner Gina Rinehart’s late father Lang Hancock.

Wallam, set to debut this week against England, had the backing of her team and had reportedly agreed to wear the company’s logo on her uniform after initially asking for an exemption.

But the deal was pulled anyway while mining firm Roy Hill, majority-owned by Hancock, will also withdraw its sponsorship of Netball WA and West Coast Fever.

Rinehart’s company took aim at NA’s “virtue signalling”.

NA boss Kelly Ryan responding that a balance needed to be struck between allowing “strong social conversations” and the “commercial realities” of funding a high-performance program.

With Wallam and Ryan watching from the sideline, the Diamonds battled to match New Zealand’s pressure in the first half but exploded with a series-clinching third quarter.

They scored 12 of the first 14 goals in the term, with Wood working ferociously around the edges and wing attack Watson spoiling New Zealand attacks with deflections and intercepts.

Wood (21 from 27) was forced to work overtime for her opportunities and initially that paid off for the visitors.

But alongside Sophie Garbin (36 from 39) and an unrelenting midcourt, the Commonwealth Games champions were able to create more space.

Goal keeper Courtney Bruce enjoyed her battle with the taller Grace Nweke (39 from 43), while Ameliaranne Ekenasio (14 from 15) was well held.

Australia begins a three-game series against England on Wednesday in Newcastle.

-AAP