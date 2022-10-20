Live

Australia has called up Cameron Green to replace the injured Josh Inglis in its World Cup T20 squad, but will resist any urge to rush the gun all-rounder into the team for their opening match against New Zealand.

A “gutted” Inglis was officially ruled out of the World Cup on Thursday, after the back-up wicketkeeper suffered a freak hand injury while playing golf a day earlier.

Officials spent Thursday weighing up who to bring into the squad and whether to draft another back-up keeper to Matthew Wade.

But ultimately they opted to go in favour of Green, overlooking Alex Carey, Ben McDermott and Josh Philippe as well as quick Nathan Ellis who had been in consideration.

Green’s non-selection in Australia’s initial T20 squad had loomed as a talking point before the tournament, particularly after he scored runs in India last month.

His scores of 61, five and 52 had even prompted suggestions Australia could find a loophole to bring him in, before more modest returns against England and West Indies.

However coach Andrew McDonald made clear on Thursday he would not be in Australia’s first-choice XI.

“If Cameron Green was considered in the starting XI before the tournament started, then he would be in the 15,” McDonald said.

“And he’s not. So there is no way, unless there is another injury, that he would come into the starting XI.

“We are pretty settled with what that looks like.”

Australia’s decision means it has taken a gamble on Wade getting through each warm-up and match without injury.

There were some early scares on Thursday with the Tasmanian copping separate blows to his glove and arm from Kane Richardson in the nets but he batted on.

If Wade was to go down between games, the fact the tournament is in Australia means officials could bring a player in relatively quickly if the injury was to rule him out of the tournament.

However changes to the squad cannot be made on match days, meaning if Wade was to be hurt in a warm-up Australia would have to rely on a part-timer taking the gloves.

McDonald threw up David Warner, Aaron Finch and opening bowler Mitchell Starc as options on Thursday, with the latter a keeper in representative cricket until his mid-teens.

“With our recent injury record you would probably say it is higher than low (risk),” McDonald quipped before Green’s call up was finalised.

“If you look back over World Cup squad selections there have been plenty of times where Australia have gone in with only one front-line ‘keeper in the squad.

“And that is to give greater flexibility to batting and bowling structures in the team.

“It’s a conversation about how we want to give ourselves the most options, rather than potentially covering the small risk that is there.”

Meanwhile, Inglis will remain with the group for the opening weekend, after a six-iron snapped in his hand while playing a par-three hole at the NSW Golf Club.

“He was devastated,” McDonald said.

“The club dug in sharply and had a sharp snap. It’s pretty much unheard of.

“Luckily there was no tendon damage as well, so it’s a pretty short turnaround. But just unfortunate timing.”

-AAP