Rugby World Cup organisers sack CEO Claude Atcher

Claude Atcher, the CEO of the 2023 rugby World Cup in France, has been sacked after a report by the French Labour Inspectorate found he oversaw an “extremely degraded social environment” at the organising committee.

“Taking note of the report’s conclusions, France 2023’s board has decided to terminate the contract of CEO Claude Atcher,” France 2023 said in a statement on Tuesday.

Atcher was suspended in August after allegations over his management, which according to a report by sports daily L’Equipe left employees suffering panic attacks and burnout.

“The report brought forward by the French Labour Inspectorate corroborates and complements the report produced by the France 2023 Ethics Committee,” France 2023 added.

Julien Collette, Atcher’s former deputy general director, has been appointed CEO.

The World Cup starts in 11 months in Paris.

A final decision regarding Atcher’s position was taken by the organising committee’s board of directors during an extraordinary session on Monday evening.

“These appointments will ensure that the preparations for Rugby World Cup 2023 can continue in the highest level of professionalism and in a peaceful social climate.”

-with Reuters, AP