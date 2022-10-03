Adelaide 36ers make NBL history by beating NBA’s Phoenix Suns

Live

Adelaide has broken the club’s three-point shooting record to beat NBA title contenders Phoenix in a historic moment for the NBL.

The 36ers shot 55 per cent from long range in a shock 134-124 win over the Suns, who boasted the best NBA record in the last regular season, in Phoenix on Monday (AEST).

Their 24 three-pointers, many from well beyond the arc, were the most ever in a game by the 36ers.

The incredible shooting performance helped Adelaide to the first win for a non-NBA team in a preseason game in the United States since Turkish club Fenerbahce beat Brooklyn in 2015.

It was the first visit to the US for an NBL team since the 2019 preseason, which was the third straight year Australian teams made the trip for pre-season games.

And while other NBL teams had threatened upsets, none had closed the deal until the 36ers held their nerve – and kept making shots – at Footprint Centre.

Imports Robert Franks (32 points) and Craig Randall (35) had 15 triples between them, their teammates smirking when they continued to land efforts from well beyond the NBA’s longer three-point line.

Phoenix Suns falls to the Adelaide 36ers at home, 134-124 🤯 Craig Randall II and Robert Franks combined for 67 PTS and 15 3PM (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/nvJwnKUC0c — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 3, 2022

The Suns rolled out a full-strength starting five, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges (22 points, seven rebounds), Cam Johnson and Deandre Ayton (22 points) all playing 22 minutes against a team that finished mid-table with a 10-18 record last NBL season.

But behind forward Daniel Johnson (15 points) and guard Mitch McCarron (16 assists, nine rebounds, four points) the 36ers showed tremendous poise and some flourish to stay close.

And when the Suns’ second unit – featuring NBL graduate Jock Landale (12 points, six rebounds) and former NBL import Torrey Craig (10 points, six rebounds) – entered the match, the 36ers exploded.

CJ Bruton’s team surged to a 14-point lead and were never headed despite the returns of the Suns’ starting unit in the second half.

Landale missed a shot that would have tied the scores, Randall draining three straight long triples to push them ahead again for a historic victory.

YES. THIS IS REAL LIFE. And yes, this is preseason, but the @Adelaide36ers just did the NBL and Australian basketball proud and made history in the process with the first-ever #NBLxNBA win for the good guys. Take a bow, 36ers 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MEnTDuiDUT — The NBL (@NBL) October 3, 2022

Randall, 26, announced himself with a most-improved showing in the secondary NBA G League earlier this season.

“I think he was in tears and I understand why; it’s a big moment for everyone,” Randall said on court after a post-game phone call to his father.

“I told you, we’re not scared of nothing; I put my team against anybody.

“Playing in G league I found a rhythm and I’m locked in on the NBL season right now, will worry about the NBA when it comes.

“But I hoped everyone watched tonight; Adelaide is here.”

Adelaide will complete its whistlestop US tour against Australian star Josh Giddey’s Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

