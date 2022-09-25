Sport Tamika Upton, Millie Boyle lift Newcastle Knights into NRLW decider
Updated:
Live

Tamika Upton, Millie Boyle lift Newcastle Knights into NRLW decider

Newcastle is through to the NRLW grand final after a decisive 30-6 win over St George Illawarra. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Newcastle’s high-profile recruits have delivered to power the NRLW side from wooden spooners to grand finalists.

Fullback Tamika Upton scored twice while Millie Boyle produced a spectacular solo try in the 30-6 defeat of last season’s grand finalists St George Illawarra.

The former Brisbane pair starred on their old turf at Suncorp Stadium in the first of Sunday’s double header, three-time champions Brisbane absent after missing the semi-finals for the first time.

Newcastle, which was 0-5 last season, will play the winner of Sydney Roosters and Parramatta in next Sunday’s decider.

The Dragons, who had lost 30-8 to the Knights a week ago, had powered back into the contest when star fullback Emma Tonegato crossed in the right corner.

But a knock-on was spotted on review and a 12-10 scoreline was suddenly 18-6 at half-time, when Knights’ five-eighth Kirra Dibb scooted over from dummy half.

The Dragons dominated territory in the second half, but the Knights’ defence held firm.

Upton breezed through for a second try to seal the result before Kiana Takairangi’s try was the icing on the cake.

Dragons winger Teagan Berry kept her side close early on, plucking an intercept from Upton’s kick return to score against the run of play.

Tonegato’s no-try followed, her side unable to score another point as the Knights made an early grand final statement in Brisbane.

-AAP

Topics:

Newcastle Knights NRLW
Follow Us

Live News

mental health
The Stats Guy: What the census tells us about mental health in Australia
First photo of Queen Elizabeth’s final resting place in St George’s Chapel
AFL grand final: Ruthless, relentless Cats make easy work of hapless, hopeless Swans
john farnham
John Farnham ‘progressing well’ in surgery recovery
Scientists discover sugar substitutes in citrus fruits
Kirstie Clements: Champagne commentator puts her own spin on Queen’s funeral