Norway’s Soren Waerenskjold speeds to U23 time-trial gold

Norway's Soren Waerenskjold on his way to winning the men's U23 time-trial at the Road World championships. Photo: AAP
A day after Tobias Foss stunned the world road cycling championships, Soren Waerenskjold has repeated Norway’s success in Wollongong.

The 22-year-old won the men’s under-23 time-trial on day two of the championships with a dominant performance.

Waerenskjold clocked 34 minutes 13.40 seconds over the 28.8-kilometre course to beat Belgian Alec Segaert by 16.34 seconds.

British rider Leo Hayter, the younger brother of elite rider Ethan, was 24.16 seconds off the pace for the bronze medal.

Australian Luke Plapp won the silver medal in this event at last year’s worlds and remained eligible, but he was entered in Sunday’s elite time-trial and finished 12th.

The Australian team opted not to start a rider in Monday’s event, with AusCycling performance boss Jesse Korf telling the Ride website that no one met the selection criteria.

Waerenskjold was fourth in the under-23 time-trial last year and his result was much more expected than the extraordinary upset that Foss achieved.

On Sunday, Foss beat a star-studded field to win the elite time-trial, easily the biggest win of his career.

Norway has two gold medals, while Dutch ace Ellen van Dijk beat Australian Grace Brown on Sunday to take out the women’ elite time-trial.

The championships will continue on Tuesday with the junior men’s and women’s time trials and those events will feature Australian riders.

-AAP

