Macarthur FC is just one step away from lifting its first piece of silverware and earning rookie coach Dwight Yorke his maiden title after reaching the final of the Australia Cup.

The Bulls ended the magical run of Victorian outfit Oakleigh Cannons on Wednesday evening, beating the semi-professional outfit 5-2 at Jack Edwards Reserve.

Taking the field just days after Sydney United upset Brisbane Roar to become the first team from outside Australia’s top flight to reach the final, an early Joe Guest wonder strike had the Bulls staring down a similar fate.

But braces from Ulises Davilla and Daniel Arzani and a Jake Hollman strike lifting the A-League Men outfit to a comfortable 5-2 win.

The victory continued the undefeated run of former Manchester United legend Yorke since his arrival in Sydney’s south-west and crushed the Cup dreams of the Cannons and romantics hoping for a first-ever all-NPL final.

In what will now be a Western Sydney derby final, the Bulls and former NSL powers United will meet in the decider in Sydney on October 1, with a venue to be announced by Football Australia in the next 48 hours.

Welcoming their foes to Melbourne three days on from becoming champions of Victoria, the Cannons gave the thousands in attendance a reason to believe in miracles when they took the lead through a long-range rocket from Guest.

But goals in quick succession from Davilla and Arzani just before half-time flipped the script, with the hosts dealt a further blow when Aryn Williams went down with a suspected ACL injury to deplete an already decimated defence.

.@mfcbulls with another quickfire douBULL ⚽️⚽️ Daniel Arzani slotted home his second from the spot & Jake Hollman curled one home in style to send the Bulls coasting towards their first Australia Cup Final! 🎥: @10FootballAU #OAKvMAC #AustraliaCup #MagicOfTheCup pic.twitter.com/rXluGf1IIE — Australia Cup (@AustraliaCup) September 14, 2022

Arzani’s second, a Hollman bender from outside the area, and Davilla’s second of the contest then completed the rout, with the load of the Cannons’ 13 games in 60 days becoming increasingly apparent despite Wade Dekker’s late consolation.

The #AustraliaCup 2022 Final will be held in Sydney on Saturday, 1 October at 7.45pm AEST and broadcast nationally on @Channel10AU.@FootballAUS will confirm the venue and ticketing details within the next 48 hours.#MagicOfTheCup pic.twitter.com/q40uYXiSOO — Australia Cup (@AustraliaCup) September 14, 2022

-AAP