‘Think I’ll go home now’: Australian cycling great Richie Porte retires

Australian cycling ace Richie Porte has ended his illustrious career, announcing his retirement on social media on Tuesday.

The two-time Tour Down Under winner and Team Ineos Grenadiers rider quoted a line from the Forrest Gump movie to mark the end of his cycling journey.

“I could never have imagined as a young kid growing up in Tasmania I’d be lucky enough to travel the world riding a bike, ride with some of the best teams in the cycling world and meet so many brilliant people along the way,” the 37-year-old said on Twitter.

“I’m very much ready to enjoy the next chapter but what a brilliant ride it was. As Forrest Gump said ‘I’m pretty tired. I think I’ll go home now’.”

I didn’t have a clue at the time but this would be the last time I would sign on before a stage as a professional cyclist. End of a 13 year chapter of my life & some of the most incredible memories. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/XbmecGoAYv — Richie Porte (@richie_porte) September 13, 2022

Among Porte’s long list of achievements is a podium finish behind winner Tadej Pogacar and second-placed Primoz Roglic in the Tour de France two years ago. He also won the Paris-Nice race three times, the Tour de Romandie, the Tour de Suisse and the Critérium du Dauphiné, among others.

Richie Porte is retiring at the age of 37, calling an end to an incredible career of racing 👏 Throwback to when he lit up the Tour de Suisse in 2018! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/k9yc1AJa6F — Velon CC (@VelonCC) September 9, 2022

-AAP