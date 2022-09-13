Sport ‘Think I’ll go home now’: Australian cycling great Richie Porte retires
Live

‘Think I’ll go home now’: Australian cycling great Richie Porte retires

Richie Porte, right, celebrates his 2020 Tour de France finish with Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic. Photo: AP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Australian cycling ace Richie Porte has ended his illustrious career, announcing his retirement on social media on Tuesday.

The two-time Tour Down Under winner and Team Ineos Grenadiers rider quoted a line from the Forrest Gump movie to mark the end of his cycling journey.

“I could never have imagined as a young kid growing up in Tasmania I’d be lucky enough to travel the world riding a bike, ride with some of the best teams in the cycling world and meet so many brilliant people along the way,” the 37-year-old said on Twitter.

“I’m very much ready to enjoy the next chapter but what a brilliant ride it was. As Forrest Gump said ‘I’m pretty tired. I think I’ll go home now’.”

Among Porte’s long list of achievements is a podium finish behind winner Tadej Pogacar and second-placed Primoz Roglic in the Tour de France two years ago.

He also won the Paris-Nice race three times, the Tour de Romandie, the Tour de Suisse and the Critérium du Dauphiné, among others.

-AAP

Topics:

Richie Porte
Follow Us

Live News

monarchy poll
Poll: Strong support for the monarchy as PM calls for unity in grief
la niña
Bureau of Meteorology confirms La Niña event is under way
Telcos
Customers pay a price for loyalty to their telco, but SIM evolution will make change easier
King Charles
Unexpected items and customs to change under the King’s reign
Uncle Jack Charles
‘He was deadly, a deadly man’: Remembering the incredible life and work of Uncle Jack Charles
emmy awards
History made at 74th Emmys – passionate speeches, a full house and ‘gold carpet’ glamour