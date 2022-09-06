Cameron Green, Alex Carey steer Australia home against New Zealand

Live

Cameron Green and Alex Carey have steered Australia to an unlikely victory over New Zealand in their opening ODI in Cairns, after the hosts were languishing at 5-44 at one stage.

Chasing 233 to win, Australia’s innings under lights began abysmally when skipper Aaron Finch fell once again to a left-arm seamer, scoring just five for a second consecutive innings.

Trent Boult ripped through the top order grabbing Steve Smith next before trapping Marnus Labuschagne leg before wicket, as he snared three wickets, bowled 21 dot balls and conceded just 12 runs from his five-over spell.

When Matt Henry had David Warner caught on the boundary before Marcus Stoinis was clean bowled, Australia was in dire straits.

Wow, that was some contest! Cameron Green (89no), Alex Carey (85) and Glenn Maxwell (4-52) impress in the Chappell-Hadlee series opener in Cairns #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/rxXnwpeb7Y — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) September 6, 2022