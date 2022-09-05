Australia ready for ‘world-class’ NZ in one-day series in Cairns

Live

Australian captain Aaron Finch has paid New Zealand the ultimate compliment on the eve of a one-day international series that shapes as crucial preparation for the 2023 World Cup.

Finch says the Black Caps are a world-class unit across all three formats of cricket despite a mediocre ODI record on Australian soil.

New Zealand has managed only 18 ODI wins against its trans-Tasman rivals in Australia.

And Australia leads the overall head-to-head record with 92 wins from 138 games.

But Finch insists Australia’s dominance will count for nothing when their latest series starts in Cairns on Tuesday.

‘‘They’re a world-class side regardless of whether you’re playing in a World Cup or or any bilateral series,” Finch said.

‘‘They’re a fantastic unit – they have been for a long time. They continue to be one of the benchmarks in world cricket in all three formats of the game.

‘‘The fact that they’re world No.1 at the moment in ODI cricket is testament to that.’’

Finch’s side is fresh off a 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe but lost the final ODI of the series in a shock defeat.

The Black Caps enjoyed a 2-1 series win last month over the West Indies in preparation for this bilateral series.

Cazalys Stadium will host its first international match in 18 years and the day-night series will be excellent preparation for next year’s ODI World Cup in India with limited matches scheduled despite a busy international calendar.

New Zealand arrive in Cairns in scintillating form having not lost an ODI series in more than two years.

Form aside, Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson said Australia always provided a steep challenge.

‘‘For us it’s a great opportunity to play against one of the best teams in the world and for us to look to execute the things that are important to us as a side,’’ he said on Monday.

‘‘They’re always a very strong outfit in terms of the quality that they have in their side but also the conditions, and how clinical they are in those conditions.

‘‘It’s always a great challenge and another opportunity for us over here to apply ourselves, our plans and do that to the best of our ability.’’

