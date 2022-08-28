World T20 stars overlooked as Liam Livingstone goes at No.1 in Big Bash League draft

Live

A host of international stars have been ignored in the inaugural BBL overseas player draft, leaving England’s Liam Livingstone as the No.1 Platinum pick.

Availability became the buzz word during Sunday night’s draft, with teams opting for players who could feature for the entire tournament over cameos from the format’s headline acts.

Faf Du Plessis, Jason Roy, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo were listed as Platinum players, but they couldn’t find a BBL home.

It came down to availability, with the latter part of the BBL season crossing over with the more lucrative T20 leagues in South Africa and the UAE.

Players had to make their availability known before the BBL draft.

‘‘Well you’re looking for continuity through the season,’’ former Test skipper and Hobart’s head of strategy Ricky Ponting said when asked about the tactics involved in selecting players.

‘‘The challenge the BBL teams have faced the last few years has been the international players coming in and out.

‘‘You get two or three games out of one, and then you have to try to fill that slot with someone of a similar role and ability, and that’s pretty hard to do.

‘‘And if these players are coming in and out, you’ve got to have money to fill their voids as well. When you’re trying to balance the salary cap, it’s not easy to do.’’

England’s Liam Livingstone became the No.1 Platinum pick after being chosen by Melbourne Renegades.

The Stars used their prized second pick to nominate Rashid Khan, but Adelaide Strikers exercised their retention pick to keep the star Afghanistan spinner.

‘‘I was thinking of Darryl Kerrigan, ‘Tell him he’s dreaming’,’’ Strikers coach Jason Gillespie joked in reference to the famous 1997 Australian movie The Castle.

‘‘Our plan was always to retain Rashid. Wonderful player, wonderful person. He’s been brilliant for our franchise over a number of years, and absolutely delighted to have him back.’’

The Stars turned to plan B to select star New Zealand paceman Trent Boult.

Who won the Platinum round of the inaugural #BBL12Draft? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UWH5awib4n — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) August 28, 2022

Brisbane Heat used pick No.3 to lure Englishman Sam Billings, with Sydney Thunder deciding against using its retention pick.

Sixers coach Greg Shipperd selected Chris Jordan at pick No.4.

‘‘He’s cool, calm and collected in the big moments,’’ Shipperd told Fox Sports.

‘‘We’re chasing high-end pace and a death bowler, so he fitted the bill perfectly for us.’’

Perth Scorchers pulled off a big shock when they passed on their No.6 pick in the Platinum round.

The Scorchers eventually used their retention pick to keep Laurie Evans in the second round, while they snared Phil Salt in the third round and left-arm paceman Tymal Mills in the fourth round.

Big moves and big surprises in Round 2 of the #BBL12Draft 😱 pic.twitter.com/rD0oE3t6wR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) August 28, 2022

Evans was the hero for the Scorchers in last season’s grand final win, while Mills has played for the team before.

‘‘Availability is a real key for us,’’ Voges said of the decision to pass on the Platinum round.

‘‘We love guys coming back who have played for us before, and fit into our group really well.’’

Sydney Thunder went with David Willey at No.7 given he will be available for all of the season.

Hobart had the last pick in the Platinum round and it went with Pakistan’s Shadab Khan.

How's your club looking at this stage? #BBL12Draft pic.twitter.com/eXHvNjo2l5 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) August 28, 2022

Renegades star Aaron Finch was thrilled his team landed Livingstone.

‘‘It was a no-brainer for us,’’ Finch said.

‘‘What he offers with the bat is exceptional. And what he delivers in the field and with the ball, being able to bowl leg-spin and off-spin, I think he’s a beautiful fit for the Renegades.’’

That's a wrap for the first ever BBL Draft! ✅

Who finished with the best get? #BBL12Draft pic.twitter.com/Y1aYjUQEsQ — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) August 28, 2022

Each player selected in the platinum category earns $340,000.

The players picked up in the gold ($260,000), silver ($175,000) and bronze ($100,000) rounds also earn handy paydays.

Each team needed to select a minimum of two and a maximum of three players from the draft.

-AAP