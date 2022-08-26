Live

Novak Djokovic has had to admit defeat in his bid to play at the US Open, accepting that his unvaccinated status means he can’t travel to New York for next week’s grand slam.

The 21-time slam winner, who’d been dreaming of drawing level with Rafael Nadal’s record mark of 22 at Flushing Meadows, had hoped the US authorities might change long-standing rules to allow non-citizens without a coronavirus vaccine to enter.

He announced the news on social media just before the official draw for the tournament, which begins on Monday, was due to be made on Thursday.

“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support,” Djokovic said on Twitter.

“Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!”

The Wimbledon champion, who was also banned from playing in the Australian Open due to his anti-vaccination stance, said after his SW19 success in July that he was waiting “hopefully for some good news from USA”.

That good news didn’t come for him although he remained on the entry list in the vain hope of a late change of heart from authorities.

It means Nadal now has the chance to again open up a two-slam gap over Djokovic in their continuing ‘GOAT’ race.

The rest of the field, headed by defending champion Daniil Medvedev and Australian Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, will also find their title hopes boosted significantly without the presence of the three-time US Open champ.

Kyrgios has been handed a heart-pulling first-round encounter at the US Open, drawn against his big-hitting pal Thanasi Kokkinakis in an all-Australian blockbuster.

Rafael Nadal will open his bid for a 23rd grand slam title against Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata when the main draw kicks off next week.

The two great friends Kyrgios and Kokkinakis — the ‘Special Ks’ when they play together as a doubles team — have been pitted against each other in a tough quarter, which also features Russia’s No.1 seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev.

The Australian Open-winning pair, who will be also be seeking a third title of the year together in the men’s doubles, have never played against each on the main tour, though Kyrgios did win their two lower-level encounters when they were up-and-coming teens.

The No.23 seed Kyrgios, one of the favourites for the title after his outlandish run to the Wimbledon final and subsequent victory in Washington, has a minefield draw.

If he beats Kokkinakis, he’ll likely play dangerous French leftie Ugo Humbert in the second round and battle-hardened Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No.16 seed in the third, before a possible match-up with Medvedev.

But the whole men’s field will feel their chances have been lifted by the absence of Djokovic.

Alex de Minaur, the Australian No.1 and No.18 seed, will open against Serbian Filip Krajinovic.

And there’s another all-Australian clash first up with James Duckworth meeting his fellow Sydneysider Chris O’Connell, while the in-form Jason Kubler will aim to continue his breakthrough year by beating Sweden’s Mikael Ymer.

In the women’s draw, all eyes were on 40-year-old Serena Williams’ first opponent, at what is expected to be the last tournament of her career.

She’ll face Montenegro’s world No.80 Danka Kovinic, with a potential second-round encounter against No.2 seed Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia.

Defending champion Emma Raducanu, whose victory as a qualifier last year was dubbed the Fairytale of New York, has a tough opener against renowned giant-killer Alize Cornet, who knocked out No.1 seed Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon.

Australia’s in-form No.1 Ajla Tomljanovic will face the Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova in her first match, and, if she got past a likely second-round opponent Martina Trevisan, could possibly meet Williams in the last-32.

The Aussie No.2 Daria Saville will take on Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse in her opening match, while Jaimee Fourlis, also handed a wildcard, will play a qualifier yet to be decided.