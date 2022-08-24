Sport German tennis star Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after pregnancy news
German tennis star Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after pregnancy news

Former women’s world No.1 Angelique Kerber is pregnant and will miss the US Open. Photo: AP
Former world No.1 Angelique Kerber is pregnant and will miss the US Open starting on Monday.

The German wrote on Twitter on Wednesday: ‘‘I really wanted to play the US Open but eventually I decided that two against one just isn’t a fair competition.’’

The three-time grand slam winner is expecting her first child.

Kerber, 34, last played at Wimbledon in July when she was beaten by Elise Mertens in the third round.

“For the next months I will take a break from travelling the globe as a tennis player, but then again I believe it’s for the best possible reason. I will miss all of you,’’ she added.

‘‘Being a professional athlete means everything to me but I’m grateful for the new path I’m heading to. To be honest, I’m nervous and excited at the same time. Thanks for your continued support – it means everything to me.’’

Her pregnancy does not meant the end of her career, her management reiterated to dpa.

Serena Williams returned to the women’s tour after the birth of her daughter in 2017.

The 40-year-old is set to retire after the US Open.

Kerber’s fellow German player Tatjana Maria has two children but she too returned to the WTA.

Four-time grand slam champion Kim Clijsters, who also went back to professional tennis after giving birth, wrote on Twitter: ‘‘Oooooh, congratulations Angie! Great news.’’

The left-handed Kerber won the Australian Open and US Open in 2016 before triumphing at Wimbledon in 2018.

-DPA

