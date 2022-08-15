Live

Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic has spelled out an ominous warning to its title challengers in Scotland with a 5-0 destruction of Kilmarnock.

Decorated with a couple of lovely goals, the champions maintained their perfect start to the Premiership season on Killie’s artificial surface on Sunday with strikes from Kyogo Furuhashi, Jota, Mortiz Jenz, Carl Starfelt and Georgios Giakoumakis.

Jota was the outstanding player on the pitch at Rugby Park once again, with his performance underlined by his magnificent goal, a 30-metre screamer.

Jenz produced an acrobatic effort to put Celtic three up by the break while Giakoumakis also got in on the dramatic stuff, with his overhead kick completing the rout.

🎙 Ange Postecoglou on the match "The boys just stuck at it and got their rewards." 🗣#KILCEL | #cinchPrem | #COYBIG🍀 pic.twitter.com/g9whPcj4V1 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 14, 2022

Celtic has now gone 35 games unbeaten in the Scottish league under Australian boss Postecoglou and shows no sign of its hunger abating as it now sits atop the league alongside Rangers, both on a perfect nine points but with the Bhoys enjoying a better goal difference by two.

‘‘It was a great start for us. Last week (at Ross County), we scored late and we said we want to wear teams down,’’ reflected Postecoglou on the BBC.

‘‘That doesn’t discount the fact we want to start strong and put teams away early. All our goals were really good goals today.

‘‘I still think it affects the game but it’s about your mindset. We knew that was one of our challenges today, along with it being a hot day to try and play the football we want to.

‘‘The boys’ attitude was first rate and all our goals were really good goals today.’’