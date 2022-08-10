Sydney FC, Macarthur FC advance to quarter-final of Australia Cup

Live

Macarthur Bulls are through to the quarter-finals of the Australia Cup, continuing Dwight Yorke’s electric start to life as a coach down under.

After thrashing the Magpies Crusaders 6-0 to begin his coaching stint in Australia with a bang, the Bulls comprehensively beat Modbury Jets 4-0 in their last-16 clash in South Australia on Wednesday.

Joining the Bulls in the last eight of the competition is Sydney FC, the club Yorke starred for as a player during his A-League stint.

The Sky Blues secured their spot with a 2-1 win over Bentleigh Greens, thanks to goals from youngsters Adrian Segecic (48th minute) and Aaron Gurd (67th minute).