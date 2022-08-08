Live

Queenslander Cassiel Rousseau has spectacularly pulled off one of diving’s most difficult manoeuvres to take a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The 21-year-old performed a four-and-a-half forward somersault from 10 metres high, impressing judges so much that one awarded him a perfect score.

“There was a lot of pressure on that last dive and I think I handled it pretty well,” Rousseau said.

“I said to myself, ‘if I land on my stomach or if I do actually land on my head, I’m not going to care at all’.

“I’m going to give it my all and see what I actually have in store.

“As soon as I hit the water, I knew that I was going to get some bloody high marks.”

In more breaking news from Birmingham early on Monday morning, Australia’s women cricketers have won against India by nine runs.

But a COVID controversy somewhat overshadowed the excitement of the victory.

Tahlia McGrath took a key catch to dismiss Indian opener Shafali Verma yet wasn’t able to celebrate up close to teammates because she had actually tested positive for COVID.

Play had been delayed while officials decided whether the 26-year-old, who was asymptomatic, would be allowed on the field.

In the end, she was allowed on but under strict conditions including that she steer clear of other players.

We now have 64 Gold and a total of 170 medals.

But England is edging closer, tallying 165 medals, and have added to their trove thanks to a 2-1 victory over the Hockeyroos.

Here’s a look at our other golden performances by early Monday morning.

Beach volleyball

The Australian pair of Chris McHugh and Paul Burnett have admitted to frayed nerves during their stunning comeback against Canada.

They came from a set down, saved two championship points, and kept their cool under the hot Birmingham sun to triumph in a thriller, 17-21 21-17 20-18.

With the scores locked at 12-12, referee Giovanni Bake was baked in temperatures that ground staff said approached 40 degrees on court.

It was 24 degrees in the shade when Bake wobbled on his perch and was helped down by McHugh and Canada’s Schachter.

“In 15 years of volleyball, I have never had that happen,” McHugh said.

The Aussies lost the first set, hit back in the second, and then prevailed in a dramatic deciding set.

“It’s hard to put it into words – being back-to-back Commonwealth Games gold medallist in beach volleyball is something really special,” McHugh said.

Burnett added: “It’s incredible. This is why we play, to chase feelings like this.

Javelin

Kelsey-Lee Barber has produced yet another clutch finish to snatch gold from fellow Australian Mackenzie Little in the women’s javelin.

Barber is a peerless big-event performer, as evidenced by her two world titles in 2019 and 2022 and bronze at last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

And she did it again on Sunday with the gold-medal throw of 64.43 metres in the final round edging out Little, who had twice exceeded her personal best with efforts of 64.03 metres and 64.27 metres.

The bronze went to Annu Rani from India with 60.00 metres. Cycling Georgia Baker has capped a faultless Australian team effort to win the Commonwealth Games cycling road race. Tweet from @7Sport It is Baker’s third gold medal at the Games, after she also won on the track in the team pursuit and the points race. Teammate Sarah Roy finished third in the 112-kilometres race at Warwick, south of Birmingham, while Scotland’s Neah Evans took second.

-with AAP