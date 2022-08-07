Georgia Baker wins third Commonwealth Games gold in road race

Live

Georgia Baker has capped a faultless Australian team effort to win the Commonwealth Games cycling road race.

It is Baker’s third gold medal at the Games, after she also won on the track in the team pursuit and the points race.

Her win is the first of what is expected to be a flurry of Australian gold medals on Sunday at the Games.

Teammate Sarah Roy finished third in the 112-kilometres race at Warwick, south of Birmingham, while Scotland’s Neah Evans took second.

Georgia Baker takes GOLD and Sarah Roy BRONZE! 🥇🥉 An amazing team effort from our Aussie women in the road race. #B2022 pic.twitter.com/xI1bofFZRG — 7Sport (@7Sport) August 7, 2022

The Australians had the strongest team in the seven-lap race around Warwick and they policed the peloton throughout.

Any attack was marked, with time-trial gold medallist Grace Brown doing a power of domestique work.

All six Australians were in the peloton for the finish and they set up a sprint train for Baker, who duly delivered.

Earlier on Sunday, the Australian team announced time-trial gold medallist Rohan Dennis had pulled out of the men’s road race because of illness.

AusCycling issued a statement, saying Dennis had been in discomfort on Saturday morning and had been taken to hospital for observation, where he remains.

‘‘As a precaution, Dennis was advised to withdraw from today’s road race, but remains comfortable and under observation,’’ the statement read.

No other information about Dennis’ condition was available.

His withdrawal means the Australians will start Sunday afternoon’s road race with only four riders, after Caleb Ewan also pulled out as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

Luke Durbridge, Miles Scotson, Luke Plapp and Sam Fox will be the Australian team for the 160-kilometre event at Warwick, south of Birmingham.

Brown also won the women’s time-trial, but the absence of Dennis and Ewan means the men are unlikely to complete an Australian sweep of the four road events.

Australia won all four gold medals on the Gold Coast.