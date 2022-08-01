Live

A triple triumph for women in the velodrome, a cyclist’s sprint, and brilliant beam work secured Australia five more gold medals by nightfall on the third day of the Commonwealth Games.

Australia’s world champion women’s rugby sevens side also romped to a maiden Games title.

That’s not all.

It has just been confirmed swimmer Emma McKeon is the greatest Commonwealth athlete in history after she broke a record with another gold medal.

Australia’s silver and bronze count has continued as well – thanks to an athlete’s comeback from a high-speed crash and triathletes capitalising on the familiar heat during a break in drizzly conditions.

The successful day was not without drama.

There was a spectacular pile-up involving an Australian rider and a rival who was catapulted over the barricade and into the crowd.

Poolside, fellow swimmers expressed “heart break” for Kyle Chalmers who was upset by the media coverage of his relationships with teammates including his ex, McKeon, whose record-breaking swim showed she would not be distracted by gossip.

Here’s a wrap of the latest Games news, from reporters who caught all the action in Birmingham and London.

Masterful McKeon our most successful

McKeon, 28, has the most number of medals of any athlete in Commonwealth Games history.

The Wollongong wonder captured the 11th gold medal in her Commonwealth Games career early on Monday (Australian time).

McKeon eclipses the previous record for most Commonwealth golds –10 – by Australian swimmers Susie O’Neill, Ian Thorpe and Leisel Jones.

“It’s really nice to be mentioned alongside some of those names and I will be part of that history for years to come, hopefully,” McKeon said.

“They’re the ones who inspired me when I was young. I remember watching them on TV and that lit the fire in me to be where I am now.”

Her 50-metre freestyle victory follows her earlier wins in Birmingham in the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay and women’s 4×100 freestyle relay.

McKeon previously collected four golds medals at both the 2018 Gold Coast Games and the 2014 edition in Glasgow.

“It is special. It makes me reflect on the last eight years since my first Commonwealth Games,” she said.

“I can see how far I’ve come as a person and an athlete.

McKeon has the chance to add more gold to her Birmingham haul with expected swims in four more events – about 50 minutes before her record-breaking freestyle, she was quickest qualifier for the 50-metre butterfly final.

She is also Australia’s most decorated Olympian with 11 medals – five gold, two silver and four bronze.

And her landmark Commonwealth gold in the 50-metre freestyle came in an Australian medal sweep with Meg Harris taking the silver and Shayna Jack the bronze.

Velodrome victory

Georgia Baker, Kristina Clonan, Matthew Richardson, Jess Gallagher and Caitlin Ward sealed golds for Australia’s team of high-flying riders.

Baker, already a champion in the team pursuit, took her second crown in three days with a masterful performance in the marathon 100-lap points event on Sunday.

Then Clonan, the last rider to go, blasted through the two laps of the 500m time trial to snatch victory by just six-hundredths of a second from her Canadian rival Kelsey Mitchell, recording a blistering Games record of 33.234 seconds.

They followed another victory for the tandem team of Gallagher and Ward in the 1000-metre time trial for blind and visually impaired cyclists with a sighted pilot.

Gallagher and Ward, already crowned sprint tandem B champions on the opening day of the program, added the 1000-metre time trial title in emphatic style.

And their fellow Australian para-cycling duo, Beau Wootton and sighted pilot Luke Zaccaria, then landed the bronze in the tandem B sprint, defeating Welsh pair Alex Pope and Lloyd Steffan.

Early Monday morning (Australian time), Richardson sealed another gold for Australia in the men’s sprint final.

Fellow Aussie Matthew Glaetzer took the bronze in a final-race shootout with Scotland’s Jack Carlin.

It was a top effort for Glaetzer who was cleared to ride only hours before the race after suffering a suspected broken collar bone.

There had been fears the Games might be over for Glaetzer following a 70km/h crash that concussed England’s Joe Truman.

Catapulting into the crowd

The spills continued on Sunday and there are serious questions being asked about rider and spectator safety.

Olympic champion Matt Walls needed stitches after he flew over the barriers and into the crowd in a multirider pile-up in the final lap of the 15-kilometre scratch race qualifier.

Walls’ trouble began when he tried to avoid New Zealander George Jackson and Australia’s Josh Duffy, who had come off their bikes split seconds before.

Two other riders – the Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock and Canada’s Derek Gee – were also taken to hospital.

Gee also surfed the top of the barrier but managed to avoid following Walls in the stands, albeit then falling heavily once back on the banking.

Spectators were also treated, including one who was covered in blood and wheeled away in a wheelchair.

Canadian Mathias Guillemette was disqualified from the race for causing the initial crash.

A Team England statement said on Monday morning (Australian time):

“Following medical treatment in hospital, Matt Walls has been discharged with stitches in his forehead, scrapes and bruises but thankfully no major injuries.

“We send our best wishes to all other riders and spectators involved in the crash and thank the medical teams for their expert care.”

Women’s rugby team victorious over Fiji

A 22-12 victory for the women’s rugby sevens side, earned after a thrilling semi-final defeat of New Zealand, was sweet after an extra time loss in the team’s debut on the Gold Coast four years ago.

And it continues their resurgent 2022 form that has included a World Series title.

Faith Nathan scored two first-half tries and when Madison Ashby ran onto a pass it was 17-0 on half time.

Maddison Levi then scored her 10th Games try to allow a comfortable buffer for Tim Walsh’s side, which has rebounded spectacularly since missing the podium at its Olympic title defence in Tokyo last year.

Program mainstay Charlotte Caslick was typically central, snuffing out Fijian attacks and marshalling Australia’s offence in a continuation of the form that led to her being crowned player of this year’s World Series.

The win followed the men’s side’s fourth-place finish, New Zealand too strong in a 26-12 bronze medal playoff earlier on Sunday.

Godwin’s Gold Win