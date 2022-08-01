Live

A triple triumph for women in the velodrome, a cyclist’s sprint, and brilliant beam work secured Australia five more Gold medals by nightfall on the third day of the Commonwealth Games.

That’s not all.

It’s just been confirmed swimmer Emma McKeon has broken a record with another Gold medal, this time in the 50 metre freestyle.

Go Aussies!

Our silver and bronze count has continued as well – thanks to an athlete’s comeback from a high-speed crash and triathletes capitalising on the familiar heat during a break in drizzly conditions.

The successful day was not without drama.

There was a spectacular pile-up involving an Australian rider and a rival who was catapulted over the barricade and into the crowd.

Poolside, fellow swimmers expressed “heart break” for Kyle Chalmers who was upset by the media coverage of his relationships with teammates including his ex, McKeon, whose record-breaking swim showed she would not be distracted by gossip.

Here’s a wrap of the latest Games news, from reporters who caught all the action in Birmingham and London.

Velodrome victory

Georgia Baker, Kristina Clonan, Matthew Richardson, Jess Gallagher and Caitlin Ward sealed golds for Australia’s team of high-flying riders.

Baker, already a champion in the team pursuit, took her second crown in three days with a masterful performance in the marathon 100-lap points event on Sunday.

Then Clonan, the last rider to go, blasted through the two laps of the 500m time trial to snatch victory by just six-hundredths of a second from her Canadian rival Kelsey Mitchell, recording a blistering Games record of 33.234 seconds.

They followed another victory for the tandem team of Gallagher and Ward in the 1000m time trial for blind and visually impaired cyclists with a sighted pilot.

Gallagher and Ward, already crowned sprint tandem B champions on the opening day of the program, added the 1000m time trial title in emphatic style.

And their fellow Australian para-cycling duo, Beau Wootton and sighted pilot Luke Zaccaria, then landed the bronze in the tandem B sprint, defeating Welsh pair Alex Pope and Lloyd Steffan.

Early Monday morning (Australian time), Richardson sealed another gold for Australia in the men’s sprint final.

Richardson was part of his nation’s team sprint squad that beat England to gold on Friday night and completed the double with a 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago’s Nicholas Paul in the individual event.

Richardson secured victory in race one by a narrow margin before dominating race two to come home by more than half a second.

Fellow Aussie Matthew Glaetzer took the bronze in a final-race shootout with Scotland’s Jack Carlin.

It was a top effort for Glaetzer who was only cleared to ride hours before the race after suffering a suspected broken collar bone.

There had been fears the Games might be over for Glaetzer following the 70-kilometre-per-hour crash which concussed England’s Joe Truman.

Catapulting into the crowd

The spills continued on Sunday and there are now serious questions being asked over rider and spectator safety.

Olympic champion Matt Walls needed stitches after he flew over the barriers and into the crowd in a multi-rider pile-up in the final lap of the 15-kilometre scratch race qualifier.

Walls’ trouble began when he tried to avoid New Zealander George Jackson and Australia’s Josh Duffy who had come off their bikes split seconds before.

Two other riders – the Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock and Canada’s Derek Gee – were also taken to hospital.

Gee also surfed the top of the barrier but managed to avoid following Walls in the stands, albeit then falling heavily once back on the banking.

Spectators were also treated, including one who was covered in blood and wheeled away in a wheelchair.

Canadian Mathias Guillemette was disqualified from the race for causing the initial crash.

A Team England statement said on Monday morning (Australian time):

“Following medical treatment in hospital, Matt Walls has been discharged with stitches in his forehead, scrapes and bruises but thankfully no major injuries.

“We send our best wishes to all other riders and spectators involved in the crash and thank the medical teams for their expert care.”

Godwin’s Gold Win