Sport Anthony Martial shines, Harry Maguire booed as Manchester United wins at MCG
Updated:
Live

Anthony Martial shines, Harry Maguire booed as Manchester United wins at MCG

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Anthony Martial has continued his strong start to Manchester United’s pre-season, scoring for the third straight game as the Red Devils secured a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at the MCG.

Martial volleyed home in the 18th minute on Tuesday night, adding to goals scored against Liverpool and Melbourne Victory in previous exhibition matches.

Slicing the Palace defence apart with ease, United then increased its lead through Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in the second stanza, before Joel Ward struck back for Palace.

It’s a strong start to life under new United coach Erik ten Hag for Martial, who ended the 2021-22 campaign loaned out to Spanish club Sevilla.

Despite his side’s third-straight pre-season win, though, the night was not as happy an occasion for United captain Harry Maguire, who was booed by his own fans whenever he touched the ball across the opening half hour.

The 29-year-old received a less hostile reception during his side’s 4-1 win over Victory at the same venue days prior but was previously booed by United fans during the last Premier League season.

Despite the jeers, the defender who was backed by ten Hag the day prior, played a stout game and by the time the second half commenced the taunts had vanished.

Martial opened the scoring after being found with a cross from Diogo Dalot, chesting down the ball and volleying past Remi Mathews, who had replaced Jack Butland minutes prior after the Palace keeper injured his hand.

Mathews was then rendered helpless in the second half when Martial, Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek set Rashford up to score in the 49th minute.

Then Rashford and Martial combined to put Sancho through to score  on the hour.

Both sides rotating heavily before Ward struck from a Luka Milivojevic corner in the 74th to drag it back to 3-1.

Topics:

Crystal Palace Manchester United
Follow Us

Live News

power
Nobel Prize winner’s pitch deals with power companies profiting as prices soar
term deposit
How rising interest rates could work for you with term deposits and savings
ageism
Giving out flowers on TikTok: A ‘random act of kindness’ or just benevolent ageism?
feel younger
People who feel younger than their real age heal faster from fractures
bennifer
‘We did it!’: Why it took nearly 20 years for Hollywood’s most glamorous couple to marry
mortgage
Monthly mortgage bills could rise by another $650. But the RBA’s not worried yet