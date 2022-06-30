Thanasi Kokkinakis left stunned after being routed by Novak Djokovic

Live

Six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has left Thanasi Kokkinakis stunned by the Serbian’s sublime display on Centre Court in the 6-1 6-4 6-2 second-round win on Wednesday night.

Described by tennis great John McEnroe as ‘‘a rout’’, the match that the 26-year-old Australian described as a dream soon turned into a nightmare as the world No.3 took control in a flawless performance that finished in exactly two hours.

Djokovic was imperious from start to finish as he reached the third round for the 13th consecutive year, demonstrating his famed return of serve, court movement, finesse and power that gave the Adelaide-born ace little chance.

Despite serving 11 aces to Djokovic’s one, it was Kokkinakis’s five double faults that hurt him most as he struggled to gain any momentum against the 20-time grand slam singles champion, who is chasing his fourth straight title at the home of tennis.

Djokovic, 35, next plays countryman Miomir Kecmanovi, who defeated Alejandro Tabilo 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3) 3-6 6-3, having conquered Australian John Millman in the first round.

Djokovic shows off his superb reflexes against Kokkinakis. 🤩👏 📺 Wimbledon | LIVE on 9Gem and Stan Sport.#9WWOS #Tennis #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/mrTHjHBSLx — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) June 29, 2022

Kokkinakis, who was playing in only his third Wimbledon tournament five years after his last appearance at the All England Club, will quickly rebound when he teams with his good mate Nick Kyrgios in the men’s doubles.

The Special Ks won the men’s double title at the Australian Open in January.

In the post-match interview Djokovic said he was pleased how he had raised his game in two days in a “high-quality performance” that defied the windy conditions.

The Serb reckoned he had raised his game a significant notch or two from the mixed bag he produced in his first-round win over Soonwoo Kwon as he outclassed Kokkinakis, firing 29 winners past the Australian.

“I must say I was quite pleased the way I’ve raised my level in two days,” Djokovic told the crowd.

“It was a really, really high-quality performance and I’m really pleased. I’m very happy.”

Kokkinakis was constantly put under pressure with the depth and quality of the world No.3’s groundstrokes.

His powerful serve was breached on five occasions while he failed to crack the Djokovic delivery once, with his one break point repelled.

Novak Djokovic and Thanasi Kokkinakis arrive to get the second round action under way on Centre Court#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/DtfFe23b3s — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2022

-with AAP