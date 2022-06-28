Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur cruises into second round at Wimbledon

Live

Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur has proven far too strong for Swedish qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund to be the first big gun through to the second round of Wimbledon with a 6-1 6-3 victory.

After reaching a career-high ranking of second, 2021 quarter-finalist Jabeur served strongly and dominated from the baseline against the 125th-ranked Bjorklund, who made her debut at the grass-court grand slam this year.

Jabeur arrived in London having lifted a grass-court title in Berlin two weeks back and was in an attacking mood in her first career meeting with the 23-year-old Swede on a cloudy day on Court One.

The Tunisian broke Bjorklund’s serve three times to take the opening set and a single break was enough in the second for Jabeur to seal victory in 53 minutes.

Jabeur converted her first match point when Bjorklund sent a backhand long and she will next meet Canadian Rebecca Marino or qualifier Katarzyna Kawa of Poland for a place in the third round.

Home hope Emma Raducanu will take her place as one of the headline acts later on Monday.

The idea of one British grand slam champion featuring on the Centre Court bill would have been unthinkable a couple of decades ago.

But these are heady days and the opening triumvirate sees Raducanu follow men’s defending champion Novak Djokovic and precede Sir Andy Murray.