England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan to quit international cricket

England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan is set to announce his retirement from international cricket.

The PA news agency understands Morgan, 35, will officially call time on his England career on Tuesday, with Jos Buttler primed to take over as skipper of the Twenty20 and ODI teams.

Morgan, who oversaw the transformation of England’s white-ball side from also-rans in 2015 to 50-over world champions at Lord’s four years later, has been struggling for form and fitness in recent times.

He led a one-day series in the Netherlands this month but his dual issues were exposed as he was dismissed twice for nought in high-scoring matches before missing the concluding game with a groin niggle.

Morgan had hoped to stay the course long enough for one last tilt at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in October, a final shot at unifying cricket’s two biggest trophies, but he has now accepted his time is up.

Buttler’s first assignment will be a high-profile series against India, comprising three T20s and three ODIs starting on July 7, before the same against South Africa.

Buttler was one of a handful of players to throw their support behind Morgan during the recent trip to Amstelveen, though he did sound a more cautious note at the start of the series.

“I’m going to take it as it comes, managing my contribution, my body (and asking) am I still contributing on and off the field, within the team?” he said.

“I genuinely have the best interests of the team at heart. To be in the position I am in at the moment is a privilege.”

Dublin-born Morgan began his international career with his native Ireland in 2006 but switched his allegiance to England in 2009, citing a life-long desire to play Test cricket.

The left-hander went on to play 16 Tests, scoring two centuries, but did not cement a place in the five-day side and went on to be seen as a limited-overs specialist.

Earlier this month, England’s newly appointed white-ball coach, Australian Matthew Mott, said Morgan would know when the time is right to step aside, adding that the player was a “long way off” the point where he was no longer worth his place in the team.

Morgan has played 248 one-day internationals and 115 T20s for England, scoring 10,159 runs.

