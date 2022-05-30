Live

Jai Hindley has created history by becoming the first Australian to win the prestigious Giro d’Italia cycling race in Verona.

Riding for Team Bora-Hansgrohe, the 26-year-old from Perth said he ‘‘gave everything to the line’’ to finish 15th on the 21st and final stage – a 17.4-kilometre individual time-trial stage in Verona.

His stage time of 23 minutes and 55 seconds was only seven seconds behind his nearest challenger, Olympic champion Richard Carapaz.

It allowed him to finish one minute and 18 seconds ahead of the Ecuadorian in the General Classification, and three minutes and 24 seconds clear of Spain’s Mikel Landa Meana in third.

The feat ranks second only to the 2011 Tour de France win by Cadel Evans and comes 20 months after Hindley lost the leader’s ‘Maglia Rosa’ (pink leader’s jersey) on the last day in Milan in 2020.

On that day Hindley was pipped for the honour by 39 seconds, but he made sure there was no repeat.

“It’s a beautiful feeling,” Hindley said shortly after finishing.

“There’s a lot of emotions out there and in the back of my mind was what happened in 2020, and I wasn’t going to let it happen again.’’

The ‘‘proud’’ Australian said he made sure he descended carefully but ‘‘gave everything to the line’’ to ensure he enjoyed the ‘‘incredible feeling’’.

Hindley becomes just the second Australian ever to win one of cycling’s three Grand Tours.

Evans also wore the ‘Maglia Rosa’ in May 2002 but did not win the race.

Hindley set up the win on Saturday’s punishing 20th stage, when he powered away from Carapaz on the last ascent.

“It was the perfect stage,” declared Hindley, who finished sixth on the stage behind Italian winner Alessandro Covi.

Fighting for every second 🤜🤛 In-car with @BORAHansgrohe as @JaiHindley goes into the Maglia Rosa on La Marmolada 💥

_____

🇮🇹 #Giro pic.twitter.com/1IR5wZhSVC — Velon CC (@VelonCC) May 28, 2022

Covi won the 168-kilometre stage from Belluno by 32 seconds after his breakaway, but the main drama was going on behind on the Marmolada’s Passo Fedaia as Hindley unleashed his all-out attack to distance Carapaz in the final 2.5 kilometres.

It was perfectly executed as Hindley roared up to join his German teammate Lennard Kamna, who was already handily placed up the road, and between them, they quickly put Olympic champion Carapaz in difficulty on the Dolomites’ highest mountain.

The win in the 105th edition means Hindley joins many of the greats of the sport to have won the Giro, including Eddie Merckx, Miguel Indurain, Alberto Contador, Vincenzo Nibali and Egan Bernal.

-with AAP