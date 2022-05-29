Daniel Tupou earns surprise State of Origin recall for NSW

Live

New South Wales coach Brad Fittler has made the brutal call to drop Josh Addo-Carr and hand Daniel Tupou a State of Origin recall as part of a plan to counteract Queensland’s looming aerial threat.

Fittler unveiled his 22-man squad in alphabetical order for next week’s series opener with Stephen Crichton and Kotoni Staggs both set to debut in the centres.

Parramatta backrower Ryan Matterson and Cronulla star Nicho Hynes also loom as debutants off the bench, with Jack Wighton to be demoted to the reserves and Angus Crichton overlooked.

Manly favourite Jake Trbojevic is missing for the first time when fit during Fittler’s four-series reign, while Liam Martin is also only expected to be a reserve after playing all three games last year.