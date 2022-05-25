Barcelona edges A-League All Stars 3-2 in Sydney

Live

Barcelona survived a mighty scare as it was forced to come from behind to claim a 3-2 friendly victory against the A-League All Stars.

In front of 70,174 fans– mostly of Barcelona persuasion – the Dwight Yorke-coached All Stars claimed an unlikely 2-1 lead in the second half in Sydney before being pegged back twice in the final 20 minutes on Wednesday.

The selection of the A-League’s best, which was playing its first game since 2014, gave a good account of themselves with departing Wellington winger Reno Piscopo a standout after contributing a goal and assist in the defeat.

In fairness to the All Stars, this was no second-rate Barcelona side given five of Xavi’s starting XI included players who began Sunday’s loss to Villarreal.

DEMBELE OPENS THE SCORING! He gives Barcelona the lead with a pinpoint finish into the bottom corner

Among them were veteran Dani Alves and Sergio Busquets, who immediately flexed their muscles when Alejandro Balde forced Macarthur goalkeeper Filip Kurto into action in the first five minutes.

Brisbane’s Jay O’Shea and Socceroos hopeful Jason Cummings both had chances to put the All Stars ahead but neither could finish past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barca dominated but couldn’t penetrate in the opening half an hour to the extent fans broke out into spontaneous renditions of the Mexican wave to keep their minds occupied.

Concentration slipped momentarily for the All Stars when Central Coast defender Kye Rowles was beaten by Busquets and within three passes Ousmane Dembele registered the game’s opening goal.

It was a similar tale two minutes after halftime, but this time it was the All Stars who were the beneficiaries.

Newcastle’s Daniel Penha played a bending ball behind the back of the Barca defence for Anthony Caceres to latch onto and while his shot was saved by substitute goalkeeper Aranau Tenas, an onrushing Piscopo was able to poke home.

ADAMA TRAORE GIVES THE ALL STARS THE LEAD!!!! Piscopo turns provider and Adama Traore finds the back of the net!

The All Stars kept their foot on the throat with a second goal coming in similar fashion six minutes later.

This time Piscopo was played in and he squared to Western Sydney’s Adama Traore to give Yorke’s side an unlikely 2-1 lead.

Central Coast teenager Garang Kuol nearly made it three when played in but misfired.

ADAMA TRAORE EQUALISES FOR BARCA!! He gets one back after Adama Traore put the All Stars in the front 20 minutes earlier.

That would prove to be the downfall of Yorke’s side with substitute All Stars keeper Andrew Redmayne unable to keep out Barcelona’s Adama Traore, who drew Barca level with 20 minutes left.

The strike seemed to spark Barca into gear and it was ahead when wonderkid Ansu Fati cushioned the ball past Redmayne from close range.

ANSU FATI!! Barcelona now lead 3-2 after a composed finish from their number 🔟

Kuol hit the bar in the final minutes but the All Stars couldn’t find the equaliser.

-AAP