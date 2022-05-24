Stan Wawrinka, Denis Shapovalov exit at French Open

Live

Stan Wawrinka, a former French Open winner and three-time grand slam champion, has been dumped out of Roland Garros in the first round by a local wildcard.

Corentin Moutet beat the 2015 champion 2-6 6-3 7-6 (7-2) 6-3.

He earned the dubious reward of a second-round meeting with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal, who beat Australia’s Jordan Thompson 6-2 6-2 6-2.

Wawrinka, who is 14 years older than his 23-year-old opponent, had previously played only four tour-level matches this season, winning two.

He missed most of last season after having surgery on his left foot.

Catch up on the best bits of Day 2 with Roland-Garros Daily 📰#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/oPD0oFuVab — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 24, 2022

“Unfortunately this is the reality of how I play at the moment. I need training, a lot of work. I am playing well but not at the level for matches like that. This is the reality unfortunately of where I am,” the Swiss said.

“The frustration does not come from a comparison of my past level but because I know I could have done more and that some things did not go well,” Wawrinka added.

Moutet, the world No.139, had lost six of his last nine matches.

Next-gen on the rise ⬆@holgerrune2003 makes in 11-6 on clay this season, ousting No.14 seed Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(4). #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/74aLQ6wNR7 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 24, 2022

Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov was also a surprise first-round casualty.

The Canadian world No.15, who beat Rafael Nadal – albeit an injured version – on clay just a couple of weeks ago, lost 6-3 6-1 6-4 7-6 (7-4) to Danish teenager Holger Rune.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic breezed into the second round defeating Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 6-1 6-0.

Djokovic, 35 on Sunday, unsurprisingly said he was happy with the quality of the tennis he played.

Elsewhere British No.2 Dan Evans finally won a match at Roland Garros at the fifth time of asking.

A first-round loser in each of his four previous main draw appearances Evans marked his 32nd birthday by beating Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 6-4.

Evans, a big golf fan, revealed he had stayed up too late the night before watching the US PGA Championship, although he was forced to turn in before Justin Thomas completed his dramatic win.

“My missus was hassling me to sleep,” he said.

“I wanted to watch some more, but I was up early. I couldn’t believe it when I read it in the morning. I basically missed one of the best endings ever. So it was a little annoying, but I’ll take the win.”

Day 3, where would we be without you? 🧡 Here's what you may have missed 👇#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 24, 2022

American 18th-seed Reilly Opelka lost to Filip Krajnovic in straight sets.

World No.2 Daniil Medvedev showed no signs of discomfort from his recent hernia operation, with a comfortable 6-2 6-2 6-2 win over Argentine Facundo Bagnis.

The 2021 US Open champion, who briefly held the world No.1 ranking earlier in the season, played his first clay event of 2022 last week in Geneva after a two-month break but lost in the opening round to Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

Clay courts have not been Medvedev’s strong suit and he was 0-4 at Roland Garros before last year’s tournament but turned around his dismal record by reaching the quarter-final of the 2021 edition of the grand slam.

“I love Roland Garros, especially since last year,” Medvedev said with a smile during his on-court interview.

“Before that I don’t know if I actually loved it given that I was out on the Sunday when the tournament was actually starting on the Monday.

“But now it’s Tuesday and I’m still here. I’ve been well after my surgery, I didn’t think I would be able to play on clay.

“But with the help of the doctors and the physios I’ve been able to be back on my feet to even play a match on clay last week and I’m 100 per cent ready to play Roland Garros.”

-with agencies