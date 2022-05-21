Live

Cameron Smith has let the leaders slip away in an opportunity lost at the US PGA Championship in Oklahoma.

Smith remains an outside chance but will need to defy history after labouring to a second-round even-par 70 at Southern Hills Country Club.

Australia’s world No.4 is two under for the championship, seven shots adrift of American pacesetter Will Zalatoris, after failing to take advantage of a favourable change in conditions.

As his rivals cashed in on a dramatic wind shift mid-round with a barrage of birdies, Smith went backwards with two bogeys on his homeward nine to leave himself playing catch-up over the weekend.

Mito Pereira is one off the lead after shooting an incredible 6-under, 64. Watch the highlights from his round.#PGAChamp | @ROLEX pic.twitter.com/bbNyRK97jA — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 21, 2022