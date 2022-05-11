Live

NFL legend Tom Brady has reportedly signed a historic broadcasting contract with Fox Sports, as the seven-time Super Bowl champion is set to earn more as an NFL analyst than in his entire playing career.

The deal, according to US media, is the largest contract in sports broadcasting history, with Fox Sports in the US paying an alleged $US375 million ($540 million) over 10 years to sign the quarterback as its lead analyst once his playing career ends.

Brady, 44, will earn an expected $54 million a season working for Fox Sports, more than doubling the current highest annual salary in US broadcasting of $26 million a season.

Fox Sports has declined to comment on reports of Brady’s incredible salary but confirmed the NFL star would join the network.

Throughout Brady’s hall-of-fame career, the quarterback has earned $US333 ($480 million) during his 22 seasons in the NFL.

Brady, the most successful quarterback in the sport’s history, announced his retirement at the end of the last NFL season.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” he wrote in a lengthy and emotional Instagram post in February.

However, his decision to swap the cleats for a microphone – or a post-football acting career — was short-lived.

Brady ended his retirement in March, stating he would return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season, just six weeks his bombshell announcement.

“These past two months I’ve realised my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady said.

“That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business.”

Brady guided the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title after the 2020 season and the NFC South championship last season.

He also holds the record for the most regular-season wins (243), the most post-season wins (35) in NFL history, and the highest win percentage (77 per cent) of any quarterback ever.

He led the NFL in passing attempts (719), completions (485), yards (5,316) and touchdown passes (43) in 2021 with the Buccaneers.