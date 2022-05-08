Sport Sydney Kings edge Tasmania JackJumpers in NBL game 2 finals thriller
Updated:
Live

Sydney Kings edge Tasmania JackJumpers in NBL game 2 finals thriller

Dejan Vasiljevic has put Sydney Kings within one win of a grand final triumph. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Sydney is one win away from its first NBL championship since 2005 after toppling Tasmania 90-86 in a nail-biting game two of the grand final series.

The Kings, without competition MVP Jaylen Adams who suffered a hamstring injury in game one, came back from a 10-point, first-quarter deficit.

Sydney captain Xavier Cooks (20 points) stood up late, with 11 points in a fourth quarter that went tit for tat.

JackJumpers’ American guard Josh Adams, who had a game-high 36 points, nailed two three pointers under pressure late to keep his side within touching distance.

But Dejan Vasiljevic (20 points) slotted a three-pointer of his own with 10 seconds on the clock for the final margin.

The Kings have a 2-0 advantage over the JackJumpers, who are in their debut season, in a best-of-five finals series before Wednesday night’s third game in Sydney.

Cooks also picked up an equal game-high 10 rebounds and two assists in a stand-out performance.

Jarell Martin shot at 80 per cent from the field and also picked up 20 points for the Kings.

In front of a capacity crowd of 4865 at MyState Bank Arena in Hobart, Adams started on fire for Tasmania, shrugging off a glancing blow to his arm to post 10 points for the opening quarter.

Tasmania made the most of 10 trips to the free throw line, picking up eight points, to take a 27-17 lead at the first break.

Vasiljevic came to life for Sydney as the Kings surged back into the contest with a run of 14 points early in the second before Tasmania’s Jarrad Weeks hit eight points for 48-44 lead at half-time.

Tasmania took a 70-68 lead into the final quarter.

Sydney coach Chase Buford lost his temper over a call in the third quarter, appearing to put a dint in courtside signage with a kick.

The Kings last won the championship in 2005 as part of their three-peat and were runners-up in 2006, 2008 and 2020.

-AAP

Topics:

NBL Sydney Kings Tasmania JackJumpers
Follow Us

Live News

Met Gala
Kirstie Clements: Why does the Met Gala even bother with a theme? The celebs sure don’t
Hey, Mum! Dust off the toast crumbs, get out of bed and go watch a Mother’s Day classic movie
Ukraine steel mill
Ukraine civilians finally evacuated from besieged steel plant after weeks of Russian shelling
The Stats Guy: It’s worth knowing more about your electorate than just its name
the undecideds
The Undecideds: Our panel can’t trust Morrison, but Albanese has yet to sway them
Mother
Madonna King: Motherhood, the world’s most challenging gig – and the most rewarding