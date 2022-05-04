Sport Perth Glory stuns Melbourne City 2-0 to send ALM Premier’s Plate race to final round
Updated:
Live

Perth Glory stuns Melbourne City 2-0 to send ALM Premier’s Plate race to final round

Callum Timmins netted a double in Perth Glory's upset 2-0 ALM win over Melbourne City on Wednesday. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Melbourne City has thrown away a golden opportunity to clinch a second A-League Men premiership, stunned 2-0 by wooden spooners Perth Glory to keep Melbourne Victory and Western United in the hunt for top spot.

A win would have delivered City’s second premiers plate in as many seasons, after Western United slipped to a 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

But City was left shellshocked on Wednesday when Callum Timmins handed Glory the lead with a wonderful, dipping long-range strike in the fifth minute.

He then doubled it with a skidding effort, helped by a fumble from City goalkeeper Tom Glover, in the 67th minute, to snap Perth’s 16-game winless run and end their tough season on a high.

City’s night was further soured when Curtis Good was sent off in the 94th minute.

The reigning champions City, on 46 points, are just a point and goal difference ahead of Victory and United before the final round.

It will have to wait for Victory to play Sydney on Saturday and United to face Adelaide on Sunday before facing Wellington on Monday.

City was coming off its Asian Champions League group stage exit, having flown to Perth directly from Thailand.

They looked understandably flat early and when Antonee Burke-Gilroy burst down the right then cut the ball back for Timmins, the 22-year-old pulled off a wonderful finish to deliver an unexpected lead.

From there, City peppered the Glory goal without reward.

In the 37th minute, Jamie Maclaren smacked a strike into the far post, while Liam Reddy pulled off a big save to deny Rostyn Griffiths just before half-time.

Mat Leckie burst past Osama Malik in the 62nd minute and lashed a strike off the crossbar, while Maclaren headed wide in the 64th.

Then three minutes later, Timmins again tried his luck from long range.

City goalkeeper Tom Glover got down low to the ball and should have saved it but somehow let it slip through his fingers for Perth’s second.

Glory hung on from there for a memorable victory, with Good sent off in the dying moments for a second yellow card offence.

-AAP

Topics:

A-League Men Melbourne City Perth Glory
Follow Us

Live News

Guy Sebastian
Performance fees laid bare as Guy Sebastian takes stand in $1 million fraud trial
Met Gala
Why fashion icons Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Harry Styles missed this year’s stunning Met Gala
Sustainable travel
Four tips for a more environmentally friendly travel experience
property
Grattan: Shared equity is a start, but fixing the housing crisis requires more ambition
long covid
Yes, long COVID is a real thing. But scientists are still working it out
boothby pub test rate hike jim chalmers
The Pub Test: Boothby voters discuss reaction to interest rate hike